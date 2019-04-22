BATH — The internationally renowned Celtic super group, Cherish the Ladies, bring their “Heart of the Home” world tour for their only New England performance to the Chocolate Church Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, at 804 Washington St.

Cherish the Ladies is celebrating 33 years of making music with their recent world tour. This is sure to be a big Celtic celebration featuring some of the best Celtic musicians, singers and dancers as the band celebrates 34 years of making music.

“It is simply impossible to imagine an audience that wouldn’t enjoy what they do,” says the Boston Globe speaking of Cherish the Ladies, the long-running, Grammy-nominated, Irish-American super group that formed in New York City in 1985 to celebrate the rise of women in what had been a male-dominated Irish music scene and has since toured the world, played the White House and the Olympics, recorded 17 outstanding albums, including a live recording, “An Irish Homecoming,” which was simultaneously videotaped for a Public Television special that aired across America and won an Emmy.

Under the leadership of All-Ireland flute and whistle champion Joanie Madden, named by the Irish Voice Newspaper as one of the top 25 most influential Irish Americans of the past quarter century, the women create an evening that includes a spectacular blend of instrumental talents, beautiful vocals, captivating arrangements and stunning step dancing. Their continued success as one of the top Celtic groups in the world is due to the ensemble’s ability to take the best of Irish traditional music and dance and put it forth in an immensely entertaining show.

The New York Times calls their music “passionate, tender, and rambunctious,” and the Washington Post praises their “astonishing array of virtuosity.” They’ve won recognition as the BBC’s Best Musical Group of the Year and were named Top North American Celtic Group at the Irish Music Awards.

This is an opportunity for the whole family to experience one of the most celebrated Celtic bands in the world and it’s a perfect present for Mother’s Day.

Tickets are $35 advance, $40 door $15 student. Tickets and more information can be found at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or call the box office at 207-442-8455.

