A car went into Woodbury Pond on Monday morning, but emergency personnel were able to rescue the driver without injuries.

Christine Bosse, 46, of Litchfield, was uninjured after she lost control of a 2016 Toyota Highlander she was driving around 9 a.m., and it went off a causeway to an island on the pond on Woodbury Drive and overturned, according to Maine State Trooper Ian Dunn.

Litchfield Deputy Fire Chief Rick Gowell said a local crew used a winch to turn the car onto four wheels before it was pulled out by a wrecker.

Litchfield firefighters, as well as Gardiner Rescue personnel and an agent from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency assisted in escorting Bosse to shore.

