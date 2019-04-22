100 years ago: 1919

Patrons of the New England Telephone Monday morning were greeted by the question “Number please?” Even in the familiar tones with which they were familiar previous to last week. Early this morning business was proceeding at the local telephone office quite as if nothing had ever happened. A feeling of relief implied rather than expressed, permeated the room. Everybody was busy as if making up for lost time. All of the strikers had gone back to work. Workers of the local union could give out no statement Monday as to the wage schedule operators in this city as no schedule has yet been drawn up. A committee of six, in a conference with General Manager Driver, will complete the final arrangements for all New England Tuesday at 11 o’clock in Boston. It has been said, the operators have been promised a satisfactory settlement, and on the strength of that, the local union was ordered back to work Monday morning.

50 years ago: 1969

The Auburn City Council last night voted to purchase a piece of property on Minot Avenue as the site for a new Central Fire Station as passed by the council, the property was described as a 5.6 acre of land on Minot Ave., opposite Towle Street. The price was set at $20,000. The funds for the purchase have been available for two years. Before the council took its vote City Manager Woodbury E. Brackett explained that the site has been under intensive study for more than a year and before the recommendation was made experts in every field were called in for a conference.

25 years ago: 1994

With Police Chief Roger Stricker vacating his post on May 13 to become the director of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Capt. Robert Tiner has been appointed the acting chief. Tiner, a 30-year veteran with the department, will serve as chief until Stricker’s replacement is hired, which could take two or three months, said Assistant City Manager Patricia Finnigan. “Captain Tiner is a skilled law enforcement officer who is respected within the department and the community. I am confident Capt. Tiner will serve the city well during this important period of the department,” said City Manager Steven Lewis, who appointed Tiner and will also oversee the hiring of a new chief. In selecting a new chief the city will follow a standard procedure, which will involve advertising the position and interviewing candidates, said Finnigan. Tiner, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, joined the Auburn force in 1964 and promoted to captain in ’73. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and graduated from the University of Maine at Augusta with a degree in criminal justice. An outdoorsman and registered Maine Guide, the captain was recently assigned to work with Firearms Discharge Task Force appointed by the City Council to review the city’s laws pertaining to gun use in certain areas of the city.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

