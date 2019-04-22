LEWISTON — The Maine Real Estate and Development Association will hold a Morning Menu Breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at DaVinci’s Eatery, 150 Mill St., Lewiston.

Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. with the program to follow from 8 to 9 a.m.

The program is titled “Opportunity Zones: What you Need to Know to Take Advantage of This Opportunity in Real Estate and Beyond.”

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act created a bipartisan tax incentive program based on economically distressed Opportunity Zones. Investors in Qualified Opportunity Zone businesses have the ability to defer and, to some extent, eliminate recent capital gain income by properly investing their gain proceeds.

Presenters include Nelson Toner of Bernstein Shur, and Andrew Smith, a principal at Baker Newman Noyes.

Cost for the event is $25 for MEREDA members; $35 for nonmembers who register before April 16. After April 16, members pay $35 and nonmembers pay $45. Payment is expected at the time of registration. No refunds will be granted to anyone who registers, but fails to attend, or who cancels after April 16.

Visit www.mereda.org for more information and to register.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: