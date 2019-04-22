AUBURN – David Case, 85, passed away peacefully, April 19, 2019, at his home in Auburn. Born June 29, 1933, the son of the late George and Margurite (Flatly) Case. He was raised in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, followed by employment at Macomber’s Dairy. He worked for 22 years at Snow’s Inc., leaving only to become self-employed. He was very grateful for his loyal clientel and their appreciation of his perfectionism regarding his craft. David enjoyed 64 years of marriage with Lois (Mackay). He especially enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved deer hunting season and spending time at the hunting camp he built, located in Canton, Maine. He was so pleased to have sold the camp to Richard Dufault, who “instantly” became a good friend. He loved his home and yard and took great pride in maintaining his grounds and pool. He was a sports enthusiast and would engage in “spirited” banter in defense of his N.Y. Yankees.His legacy of life will be carried on by his wife; children: Cynthia (Cindy) Forrest and her husband, James (Jim) Forrest, Russell (Russ) Case and his wife, Christine (Chris) Case, grandchildren: Cortney Mortensen, Nicholas (Nick) Forrest, David Case, great-grandchildren: Jack and Owen Mills, Abigail Mortensen and Tucker Forrest.Besides his parents David was predeceased by his brothers: Thomas Case and Walter Case Sr.; and his beloved golden retriever, Malcom.You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting David’s guestbook at www.thefortingroupauburn.com. Visitation will be held at The Fortin Funeral Home in Auburn on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Auburn on Thursday at 11 a.m. Committal services will be held at a later date at The Maine Veteran’s Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta with military honors from The U.S. Navy. A Service of The Fortin Group/Plummer Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine, 04210. 783-8545

