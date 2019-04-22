LEWISTON – Juliette C. Madore, 86, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, at D’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston with her niece, Denise Garant by her side.

She was born in Lewiston on Feb. 16, 1933, a daughter of the late Oscar and Claire (Plante) Madore. During her childhood, she attended St. Joseph’s Orphanage from which she shared many wonderful memories after her move to D’Youville last fall.

She attended local schools graduating from St. Dominic’s High School in the class of 1951, after which she enlisted in the United States Air Force where she served her country for four years during during the Korean War. She was later employed at the Brunswick Naval Air Station as a Computer Programmer and retired in 1988 after 30 years of service. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish Holy Cross Church. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, playing scrabble with her nieces Denise and Joan and playing bingo. She was a great lover of all animals especially cats which she always had. Juliette was a loving a caring person who was always ready to help anyone in need.

Juliette is survived by her sister Irene Morin, her adopted family, that of her best friend, Pauline Labbe Garant, who predeceased her 20 years ago, Normand (Sandra) and Paul Garant (both her godsons), Linda Cote and husband Gilles, Raymond (Joan) Garant, Denise Garant and Mark (Carol) Garant along with their children and their father Normand (Pitou) Garant all of Lewiston, her goddaughter, Melissa Garant-Gueverra of California and godson, Kenny Ouellette of Auburn.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Roland and Arthur Madore and sister, Pauline Cote.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staffs at D’Youville Unit 4 W and Androscoggin Hospice for the love and excellent care they provided to Juliette during her illness. She loved you all and truly appreciated your kindness and compassion, and so did her family.

Juliette will be missed by her sister, nieces and nephews and many friends.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Juliette’s guestbook at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Lewiston on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston followed by committal services with Military Honors at St. Peter’s Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. A Service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4584.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Juliette’s memory to:

St. Dominic Academy

121 Gracelawn Rd.

Auburn, ME 04210 or:

Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

