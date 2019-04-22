LEWISTON – Our brother, Ronald G. St. Pierre has left us, to be reunited with his son Mark, wife Sue, father Gerard St. Pierre and mother, Germaine Gravel St. Pierre, on Thursday April 11, 2019. Ron was born on Oct. 27, 1941. Ron enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a great businessperson having owned businesses in Utah, California and Maine. Ron is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Daniels of Athens, son, Andre St. Pierre of Phoenix Ariz.; sisters, Joyce Acheson of Chelsea, Joline Mooney of Laconia, N.H., Linda Smith of West Gardiner, Sonia Roberts of Lewiston; niece, Tania St. Pierre of Poland, nephew, Marcus Niedner of West Gardiner. Thanks to Lisa who took good care of him. We wish to thank the staff at the Androscoggin Hospice House where he passed peacefully. Rest in peace dear Ron, we miss and love you.A memorial service will be held at the Fortin Group Funeral Home Wednesday, April 24 at 12 p.m., a visitation hour will take place one hour prior to the service at 11 a.m.Condolences and fond memories of Ronald may be shared with his family at: www.thefortingrouplewiston.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

