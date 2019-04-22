LEWISTON — Geiger has promoted of Rachelle Power to the position of vice president corporate programs.

Power joined Geiger’s Corporate Programs division in 1994 as a program manager. She rose to business development manager in 2006, and was promoted to director of sales, service and marketing in 2016.

Power lives in Auburn with her husband, Jason, and has three children. She attended Brigham Young University where she studied education.

