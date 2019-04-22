River Road in Windham has reopened following a crash Monday morning involving a car and a septic truck.

River Road was closed from the intersection with Page Road to the Windham Center Road rotary, according to public safety officials. The crash in the area of 961 River Road involved a Chevy Tahoe and a septic truck.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m.

Sgt. Peter Fulton of the Windham Police Department told News Center Maine that a woman driving the Chevy Tahoe was able to get out of her car after it flipped onto its roof. She was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The driver of the truck was not taken to the hospital, Fulton told the Portland news station.

No other details about the crash were immediately provided.

This story will be updated.

