DEAR SUN SPOTS: Edward Little High School Class of 1974 is holding its 45th class reunion from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Maine Wedding Barn and Event Center, 418 Center Minot Hill in Minot. The committee is searching for addresses for the following classmates:

Michael Bell, Jacqueline Binette, Scott Buerhaus, Patricia Burnham, Bruce (Elizabeth) Bussiere, Susan Campbell Jellison, Paul Caron, Bonnie Clark Pearce, Brenda Cloudier Lavonia, Janet Clukey Nelson, Scott Conant, Jan Corey, Robert Cote, William Cote, Cynthia Cothran Paradis, Edward Cox, Laurie Craw Coleman, Stephan Crowell, David Danforth, Susan Deschene Bouchard, Robert Dube, Michael Estes, Diane Fournier Crowell, Therese Fournier Russell, Michael Gagnon, Monita Gauthier Distefano, Geraldine Giasson, Suzanne Giradin Heeschen, Kathy Grant Boisvert, Monic Goulet White, Melvin Harrington Jr., Kevin Hodgkin, Marc Holt, Ricky Jipson, Rodney Jordan, Peter Kantor, Jeannine Lauze St. Hilaire, Daniel Levasseur, Dale Lothrop, William Lowell, Susan Madore Hutter, Donald Martel, Stephan Mattson, Irene McCloud, Dale Mitchell, Linda Moore Watson, Diane Nadeau Marquis, Luanne Norton Bilodeau, Wallace Nutter, Robert Parent, Ralph Poland Jr., Andrew Poulin, Marc Poulin, Timothy Powell, Russell Pratt, Catherine Rand, Stanley Richardson, Paul Rioux, Gary Roy, Kenneth Safford, Susan Scott Winifred, Douglas Stuart, Joanne Sylvester Berry, Suzanne, Tempesta, Arnold Tooker, Sally Westleigh Gauthier, Linda Whitely Lausier and James Wilson.

Please contact the following committee members with any information you may have regarding this list: Nancy Dechene Morin at [email protected]; Matt Brooker at [email protected]; Deborah Murphy at [email protected]; and Dale Brown – [email protected].

— Matt, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Quiet Cries Pajama Drive was a huge success. The PJ collections final total was 433 pairs. Thanks to the generous cash donations, we will surpass our goal of 500 pairs. Dom and I are so blessed to have such a wonderful and loving family, friends, and Facebook followers. Thanks to everyone’s generosity, hundreds of children woke up on Easter morning snuggled in a new warm pair of pajamas.

Our hearts are filled with compassion for these little survivors of domestic violence. Your thoughtfulness is proof that you hear their quiet cries and listen to their voices. We hope you all had a happy, blessed holiday. Many thanks to all.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: This is a follow-up to the March 25 Sun Spots where Dom, a motivated, generous teenager asked for donations of new pajamas for his nonprofit, Quiet Cries. For more information and to learn how you can help, visit https://quietcries.org or Quiet Cries’ Facebook page.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Friday, April 12, I was shopping at BJ’s in Auburn. I was about to cash out when I noticed a woman near me who only had a few items. I had a full basket so I told her to go ahead of me.

When I went to cash out my package of coffee K cups by itself, the cashier showed me a $5 bill that she said the woman had left to put toward that item. I could not believe this! I have heard of it happening, but it had never happened to me!

I want to thank this little blonde lady. The kindness was much appreciated and was such a pleasant surprise. I’ll be sure to “pay it forward.”

There are still good people in the world!

— Connie, Auburn

