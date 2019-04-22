It has been nearly 26 years since Susan Hannah’s body was discovered in the woods off a logging road in Limington, but Maine State Police say they want the public to know that their investigation into finding the Scarborough woman’s killer continues.

Hannah’s mother reported her missing on April 20, 1992, but it was not until November 14, 1993, that her body was discovered, according to a state police Facebook post.

“Susan Hannah was 22 years old when she was last seen at The Whaler, a bar in Old Orchard Beach, on April 19, 1992,” police said in the post.

State police often publish stories on Facebook about cold case murders to remind the public that victims and their families have not been forgotten and also in hope of generating a tip that might lead to the killer.

Hannah was living with her mother on Snow Road in Scarborough after having separated from her husband. She was last seen by employees at the The Whaler on April 19, 1992, at 1:20 a.m. Her remains were found on a logging road in Limington near Route 117 about 18 months later by a hunter.

In a 1994 Press Herald story, state police said that too much time had passed to determine whether Hannah was killed in the woods or whether she had been killed in another place and her body dumped in Limington.

Anyone with information about Hannah’s death is asked to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, 1 Game Farm Road, Gray, 04039 or call 624-7076. People can also leave tips online at https://www.maine.gov/dps/msp/about/report-crime/major-crimes-unit-south.

