A truck carrying Coca-Cola products was destroyed when it caught fire early Monday morning on the Maine Turnpike in Kennebunk.

Maine State Police say the truck driver was headed north near Mile 26 just after 1 a.m. when he discovered the fire and pulled over onto the breakdown lane. All three northbound lanes were closed while firefighters responded to put out the flames.

The driver, 46-year-old Corey White of Virginia, was not injured. His truck was loaded with Coca-Cola products and was headed for Bangor.

The 2017 Kenworth truck is owned by Bale Brothers of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and the trailer was owned by Falcon Transportation of Presque Isle, police said.

The load of soda was destroyed by the fire.

