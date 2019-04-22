DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Ladies Guild of Our Lady of Ransom Church at 117 Elm St. in Mechanic Falls will sponsor a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Tables are available for $20 each. Please call 345-3274 for more information.

— Josie, Mechanic Falls

ANSWER: Hooray for yard sale season! It’s right around the corner. For nonprofits that have tables for rent and/or need donations, Sun Spots is a place to get noticed. Be sure to include contact information and be really specific about what you need. It’s best to send in your letter three to four weeks ahead of your event.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Cub Scouts across the nation work throughout the year to learn skills and participate in adventures that prepare them for life, from environmental awareness to outdoor adventure, and practical skills such as cooking and first aid. Scouts can move on to a Troop and hone these skills that help them to become future leaders.

Scouts have the opportunity to take their learning further by focusing on emergency preparedness. First aid, fire prevention, emergency planning, and hazard awareness are all part of this specialized learning. In exchange, they earn the Emergency Preparedness Award, a special designation. This year’s program, which meets at CMMC once a week for five weeks during the summer, will be open to Scouts and non-Scouts alike; ages 6-11, where they will earn the same certification as Scouts. The cost is $20 per participant.

In order to teach these skills to our youth, we depend on donations of new, clean medical supplies such as gauze rolls and bandages, splints, tourniquets and CPR masks from local organizations.

Our supplies are very low and we are reaching out to the community for help. If your organization has outdated supplies that are still new or in good condition that you can donate, we would love to have them. Many commercial fleets have first aid kits that expire in their vehicles and need to be replaced routinely. These are great for teaching purposes.

If you have items to donate, have any questions regarding the program, or desire to sign up your child, please feel free to reach out to me at [email protected].

— Christian, Cub Scout master, Pack 116, Lewiston

DEAR SUN SPOTS: What has happened to Kim Block who used to be on WGME Channel 13 news? I haven’t seen her for a long time.

— Linda, no town

ANSWER: Kim is recovering from a concussion. A bad icy spot caused her fall and she has been fighting her way back to good health with the support of her husband and kitties. For those on Facebook, she has been posting about her journey, which includes physical therapy and plenty of downtime.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: WMTW and WGME have chief meteorologists, namely, Roger Griswold and Charlie Lopresti, respectively. Does WCSH have a chief meteorologist? If yes, who is he? I heard it was Todd Gutner. If that is true, why is he not on the evening news broadcast?

— Richard, Lewiston

ANSWER: According to the WCSH website, Todd is the man. As far as his schedule goes, he’s the early bird.

