LEWISTON — Piano students of Beth Almquist and Liz Hasbrouck will perform Mozart, Beethoven, Debussy and more at the Oasis of Music, starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24,at the Trinity Church, 247 Bates St.
Amlquist’s students Cecilia Landry, 15, a sophomore at Lewiston High School, and Amber Landry, 14, a student at Lewiston Middle School, will be joined by Scott Almquist, 14, who is homeschooled and studies with Hasbrouck.
Almquist is a well-known performer and teacher in the area who is director at the Grace Note Community School, which also hosts YOLA: the Youth Orchestra of Lewiston-Auburn. Hasbrouck is director of Stone Coast Music in Cumberland.
Admission is free, with donations accepted.
For more information, call 207-344-3106.
