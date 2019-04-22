LEWISTON — Piano students of Beth Almquist and Liz Hasbrouck will perform Mozart, Beethoven, Debussy and more at the Oasis of Music, starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24,at the Trinity Church, 247 Bates St.

Amlquist’s students Cecilia Landry, 15, a sophomore at Lewiston High School, and Amber Landry, 14, a student at Lewiston Middle School, will be joined by Scott Almquist, 14, who is homeschooled and studies with Hasbrouck.

Almquist is a well-known performer and teacher in the area who is director at the Grace Note Community School, which also hosts YOLA: the Youth Orchestra of Lewiston-Auburn. Hasbrouck is director of Stone Coast Music in Cumberland.

Admission is free, with donations accepted.

For more information, call 207-344-3106.

