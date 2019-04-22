LEWISTON — Piano students of Beth Almquist and Liz Hasbrouck will perform Mozart, Beethoven, Debussy and more at the Oasis of Music, starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24,at the Trinity Church, 247 Bates St.

Amlquist’s students Cecilia Landry, 15, a sophomore at Lewiston High School, and Amber Landry, 14, a student at Lewiston Middle School, will be joined by Scott Almquist, 14, who is homeschooled and studies with Hasbrouck.

The performers at this week’s Oasis of Music are, from left, Amber Landry, Scott Almquist and Cecelia Landry.

Almquist is a well-known performer and teacher in the area who is director at the Grace Note Community School, which also hosts YOLA: the Youth Orchestra of Lewiston-Auburn. Hasbrouck is director of Stone Coast Music in Cumberland.

Admission is free, with donations accepted.

For more information, call 207-344-3106.

