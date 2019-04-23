RUMFORD — Family and friends have planned a fundraising event for Rumford native and “Breast Cancer Warrior” Chelsea Paterson from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at 49 Franklin, 49 Franklin St., entrance on the right by the ramp The event will feature Alabama BBQ, raffles, auctions, 50/50 and a dance with DJ Kool V.

On June 30, 2018, at age 30, Paterson was diagnosed with stage 3 invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer. The cancer was aggressive and had spread to her lymph nodes. At the time, she was regularly active and probably the most fit she had ever been. Since then, and due in large part to treatments, she had to stop her regular exercise, and now is often barely able to walk up the stairs without getting short of breath.

Paterson completed an intense five-month chemo regimen in December, but still received targeted therapy infusions every three weeks, and was scheduled for mastectomy on Feb. 15, which was followed by five weeks of daily radiation and follow-up reconstructive surgeries once radiation is complete, as well as years of hormone therapy to keep her estrogen levels low. It’s a long road, and it’s often frustrating, draining and hopeless.

Despite everything she’s been through to this point Paterson plans to participate in the Tri for a Cure triathlon. She says, “I know it all comes down to perspective and attitude. And if cancer hasn’t figured it out already, it’s about to learn that I’m way too stubborn and competitive to let it knock me down. I may have lost my hair, my endurance, my immunity and my independence, but I have not lost my willpower. So, I’m going to fight through the fatigue, the shortness of breath and the pain; I’m going to get fit again; and in July 2019, I’m going to join my fellow cancer survivors, and participate in the 12th annual (my first) Tri for a Cure.”

She still has many months of strenuous treatments ahead of her. Paterson took the past 18 months off from work to purse her master’s degree to become a nurse practitioner. She often built a plan around helping others and now her family and friends say it’s time to help.

While it’s expected that cancer will take a toll on the body, it’s often overlooked how much it can derail all plans for the future and induce great financial stress. This special event is to help ease the latter as Paterson continues her fight.

The fundraiser for Paterson is an evening of barbecue, raffles auction and dancing. Tickets are $25 and include the barbecue and dance. Doors open at 6 p.m. The barbecue is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and includes barbecued pulled pork and pulled chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, mac and cheese and corn bread. Dance is from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are available at www.49franklin.com on the “buy tickets” page and at the door if not sold out. This is a cash-only event, so plan accordingly.

