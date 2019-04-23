AUBURN — There will be a one-day municipal household hazardous waste collection at the Auburn Public Works building, 296 Gracelawn Road, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4. Residents with household chemicals that have been sitting under kitchen sinks or in basements and garages for many years can be brought to the one-day collection. Latex and oil-based paints, stains and varnishes will also be collected at this one-day HHW collection.

The events is part of the ongoing Western Maine Environmental Depot Collection Program run by the Androscoggin Valley of Governments in conjunction with municipalities in the AVCOG region and a private, qualified contractor, Environmental Projects Incorporated (EPI).

Residents of towns participating in the Environmental Depot HHW collection program can use the depot or any collection event in 2019 at no cost.

Participating municipalities include many of the towns in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. For a list of participating communities, scheduled satellite collections for 2019 or for more information, visit www.avcog.org (Household Hazardous Waste under Municipal Services), call 207-783-9186, or check with the local town office.

Residents from nonparticipating communities can bring waste to the depot at a cost of $35 a unit. A unit consists of up to five gallons of liquid or solid household hazardous waste. AVCOG operates the program in conjunction with EPI, a licensed hazardous waste hauler that ships wastes to a variety of out-of-state recycling and disposal locations for proper handling.

