Androscoggin County

• Larry Plourde, 41, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 7:20 p.m. Monday at 391 Lisbon St. in Lewiston.

Auburn

• Derek Proctor, 30, transient, on a charge of theft, noon Tuesday at Home Depot.

Lewiston

• Kira Upham, 25, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 8:30 p.m. Monday at 70 Blake St.

• Dylan Tessier, 19, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 6:49 a.m. Tuesday at 230 Bartlett St.

• Michael Blanchette, 39, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar and River streets.

• Derek Dearborn, 30, transient, on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at 65 Shawmut St.

