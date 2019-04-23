These Dirigo High School students received classroom awards for their effort and good attitudes during February. From left are Ethan Woods, Science; Delany Woods, Algebra 1; Cole Gordon, Alternative Ed; Lillie Williams, Anatomy and Physiology; Devon Fletcher, Spanish IV; Kailey Hackett, Art; Damien Nadeau, English; Caitlyn Daley, JMG; Katie Morse, Advanced Chemistry; Abby Stevens, Art; Elizabeth White, Honors U.S. History; Evelyn Vieu, English 10; Logan Morris, Physical Education; Alexa Perreault, Health.
