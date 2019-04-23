AUBURN — The City Council and the School Committee decided Monday night to continue discussions Wednesday on whether to have one or two ballot questions for a new, $120.42 million Edward Little High School.

One question would be to approve the entire cost of the project.

Two questions would separate approval into $105.89 million to be paid by the state and $14.53 million to be paid by local taxpayers.

The ballot must be finalized by April 29 for it to go to voters June 11.

The decision Monday night to hold another workshop Wednesday comes after an April 9 meeting of the Edward Little High School Building Committee, which reached a consensus on having a single question.

A week later at a City Council workshop, five councilors said they would support two questions.

Schools Superintendent Katy Grondin said the concern by the Building Committee is that, depending on the wording and what level of funding is approved, the entire building might have to be redesigned.

As proposed, the school would be built on the site of the high school at 77 Harris St. The three-level school would include a wing for career and technical education programs.

The local funds would pay for an athletic complex with a turf field and six-lane running track, a 1,200-seat performing arts center, extra space for programming and parking and other amenities.

For more than an hour Monday night, members of the council and committee pitched the advantages and disadvantages of a single question versus two questions.

Councilors Leroy Walker Sr. and Andrew Titus said they preferred two questions, with options on the amount of local funding.

Titus said he would like to see the second question offer two or three options for local costs.

“It’d be nice to offer $14.53 million or maybe something lower, like $10 million, and have the voters decide what they want to pay,” Titus said.

Walker suggested lowering the local share to $11.5 million and letting residents and businesses raise the additional $3 million.

Councilor David Young, who said he favored one question, disagreed with Titus and Walker.

“We charged (the Building Committee) to design a school that fit the curriculum,” Young said. “This is the number they came up with. It seems like we’re being an auction right now: ‘Who can come up with the lowest bid?’ It’s a total disservice to the children in our city.”

City Manager Peter Crichton said the City Council and School Committee need to “think about what the return on the investment will be, as our mayor says.”

“I understand the concerns about affordability,” Crichton said. “I believe we need to think in terms of the big picture for the city of Auburn. I think this is an investment that will be important for the community for years to come.”

Wednesday’s workshop is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. the City Council Chamber of Auburn Hall.

