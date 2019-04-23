AUBURN — Fontaine Family — The Real Estate Leader held its annual awards banquet March 7 to honor top award winners for 2018 production.

Top producing agents honored included: Clayton Larochelle (66 closed units); Bill Bergeron (65 closed units); Charmaine Raby (34 closed units); Pat Long-Cressey (32 closed units); Kelly Webb (31 closed units); Kathy Lee Cook (30 closed units); Doreen Jackson (29 closed units); Maria Morrissette (22 closed units).

Cindy Morin, Teri Campbell, Sally Christner, Erin Henrick, Harriett Cummings, Megan Fortin, Chad Doucette, Mary Ellen Burgess, Gail Laprino, Diane Brule, Tim Cyr and Caleb Labrie were also recognized as multimillion dollar producers.

Teri Campbell was awarded the “Rookie of the Year Award” with 20 closed units.

Sally Christner and Karen Gruver were awarded the “Leadership Award.”

Harriett Cummings was awarded the “10-Year Service Award.”

Bill Bergeron was awarded the “20-Year Service Award.”

