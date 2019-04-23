LEWISTON — Karen Hayden has joined Androscoggin Bank’s senior leadership team as executive vice president, chief funding and client relationship officer.

She has responsibility for funding strategies, which includes providing a seamless and positive client experience.

Prior to joining Androscoggin Bank, Hayden was executive vice president for treasury management, government banking and commercial deposits at People’s United Bank. She has more than 18 years of experience in the banking industry. She sits on the boards for A Company of Girls and volunteers for the Salvation Army and the Westbrook Teen Center.

Hayden grew up in Lewiston and lives in Cumberland.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: