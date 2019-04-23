LEWISTON — Christine Chasse had four goals and two assists to lead the Lewiston Blue Devils to a 10-9 come-from-behind girls lacrosse victory over Oxford Hills on Tuesday.

Trailing 9-6, the Blue Devils scored four times in the final four minutes.

Grace Dumond had two goals and an assist and Erin Lachance, Rachel Ouellette, Katie Lemieux and Brie Dube had a goal for the Blue Devils (1-0).

Lewiston goalie Cecelia Racine made 25 saves in the victory.

Maggie Harnett and Cassidy Walo each scored two goals for the Vikings. Megan Letourneau, Jade Smedberg, Cecelia Dieterich, Molly Littlefield and Gillian Grover each had one goal.

Tiana James made 14 saves for the Vikings (0-1).

Edward Little 12, Bangor 2

AUBURN — Megan Steele had five goals and an assist as Edward Little defeated Bangor 12-2 in girls lacrosse action Tuesday.

Lydia Celani added a hat trick and two assists, while Mallory Ouellete, Maizy Demers and Rebecca Raby each had a goal for the Red Eddies (1-0).

Kailey Hart made six saves in the first half and Erin Anderson made six saves in the second half for EL.

Lydia Gilmore and Giovanna Tompkins scored for Bangor (0-1).

College softball

Bates, Husson split

LEWISTON — The Bobcats (13-17) opened with six runs in the bottom of the first and pulled away for a 10-2 win in five innings in Game 2 over the Eagles (17-9) to secure a split of a nonconference softball doubleheader Tuesday..

Aleah Pagan went 2 for 4 with three RBI, and Emily Samar added a pair of hits for Bates.

Whitney Bess and Katie Windsor each had a pair of singles for Husson.

Jen Jones had a two-run homer to pace a four-run top of the first as the Eagles built a 6-0 lead and took Game 1, 8-2.

Tamara Aunchman was 3 for 4 and drove in four runs for Husson.

Julia Panepinto had a two-run single for the Bobcats.

