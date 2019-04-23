Norway Savings Bank recently received “2019 Best Wellness Employer Gold Certification” from Wellness Workdays, an organization dedicated to creating and supporting worksite wellness programs. The award was presented at the Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference in Randolph, Mass. Accepting it are, from left, Nick Mowatt, health coach at Occupational Medical Consulting, LLC.; Tricia Brooks, assistant vice president, human resources compliance and benefits administrator; Richelle Wallace, senior vice president, senior resources officer; and Patricia Shields, vice president, human resources operations manager.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Noteworthy
Related Stories
Latest Articles