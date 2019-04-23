GRAY – Iona Joyce Hendricks, 93, went to be with her beloved husband, Steve, Friday, April 19, 2019.

She was born to Ellen and John Mackenzie in Gorham, N.H. on Aug. 25, 1925. She moved to Lisbon when she was seven and attended Lisbon Schools through high school. She graduated high school from St. Bernadetts school in 1942 and Acme Business College in Lewiston. After school she worked at Worumba Mills during the war times.

She met and married Steve Hendricks and moved to Gray in 1950, where she still has her home. She worked at the drugstore, A & P, and retired from Gray Oil Company. She was a member of the American Legion Post 86 in Gray. She and husband, Steve, spent many enjoyable years at Cole Farms counter.

She is predeceased by her husband, Steve; sisters, Mercia Smith and Bernadette Miller, brother, Melvin Mackenzie.

She is survived by son, Richard and wife, Nancy Hendricks of Buxton, son, Daniel Hendricks of Auburn; nephew, William Mackenzie and wife, Lisa of Lewiston, and niece, Mary Rocheleau and husband, Ronald of Lewiston; granddaughters,

Ellen Hendricks, Elissa Turkett, and Heather Mains; great-grandchildren, Earl Ulitsch, Samantha Coney, Ashlee Roybal, Zachary Roybal, Karysa Moon, Arianna Roybal, Carolyn Mains, Lorraine Mains, Gavin Turkett, and Mckenna Turkett. She has one great-grandson, Nathaniel Coney.

Family wants to extend thanks to the staff at the Barron Center for the love and care that they gave her during her illness.

A graveside service will be held in the Gray Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friday. Pastor Vail will Officiate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the

John Murphy Homes,

800 Center Street,

