NORWAY — A photography exhibition, “Symbiosis: The relationship between flora and fauna,” will feature Mark Brandhorst’s work and will be on display at Cafe Nomad’s Community Gallery, 400 Main St., through April 30.

Brandhorst’s photographs reflect a typical day in the life of the immature ruby-throated hummingbird. Every May, the adult hummingbirds migrate from Central and South America to breed in eastern North America. By June, the young are born. Seeking the nectar from flowers for much needed energy, they, in turn, pollinate the flowers. Brandhorst captures the symbiotic relationship between humans, flora and fauna. His gardens offer food for wildlife ranging from hummingbirds, to the monarchs and bees.

As is usual, Brandhorst is seen to be tending the gardens with his camera at his side. waiting perhaps, paying attention always. From July to mid September 2018, his focus was to capture these young as they gathered nourishment from the flora in the gardens. From zinnia to cardinal climber, there was a variety of color and textures to choose.

Supporting much of the vines in the gardens are sapling structures made by Brandhorst. The confluence of wood, stone, vines and rock gardens make for a spectacular background against which the hummingbirds are drawn each year. Brandhorst’s devotion and patience is what allows the viewer a glimpse into the intricate nature of these birds.

Brandhorst is the owner of Halls Pond Gardens in South Paris, www.hallspondgardens.com, a nursery and garden specializing in rock garden plants and other unusual plants. It’s worth a visit to the Halls Pond Gardens and to Cafe Nomad to view the photographs.

