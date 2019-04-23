Route 302 in Windham has reopened to traffic following a crash that closed the road for about 2 hours Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported before 9 a.m. near 555 Roosevelt Trail (Route 302). The road reopened to traffic around 11 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.
The crash involved a box truck, but additional details were not immediately available from Windham police.
On Monday, a different busy road in Windham was closed for several hours following a crash involving an SUV and a septic truck.
This story will be updated.
