Route 302 in Windham has reopened to traffic following a crash that closed the road for about 2 hours Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported before 9 a.m. near 555 Roosevelt Trail (Route 302). The road reopened to traffic around 11 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

The crash involved a box truck, but additional details were not immediately available from Windham police.

On Monday, a different busy road in Windham was closed for several hours following a crash involving an SUV and a septic truck.

This story will be updated.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: