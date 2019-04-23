FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors unanimously approved a $37.12 million budget Tuesday night that could raise assessments for most towns.

The spending plan for 2019-20 is almost $1.6 million, or 4.44%, more than current spending.

Directors also approved a $457,773 adult education budget. The current budget for the program is $398,254.

Voters will consider the budgets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, in Bjorn Auditorium at the Mt. Blue Campus.

The budget validation referendum will be held Tuesday, June 11, at polling stations in the district towns.

If the budget is approved, town assessments will be: Chesterville, $1.06 million, up $8,723; Farmington, $4.81 million, up $50,102; Industry, $932,787, up $8,695; New Sharon, $1.04 million, down $3,201; New Vineyard, $765,100, up $21,846; Starks, $481,293, up $17,989; Temple, $432,177, up $7,347; Vienna, $730,547, up $8,559; Weld, $496,254, down $27,352; and Wilton, $2.75 million, down $56,657.

In other matters, directors approved the 2019-20 school calendar. The first day of school will be Monday, Aug 26.

“This was a request from staff,” Meserve said. “We have had a lot of snow days in recent years. Starting earlier assures we do not go into late June.”

Meserve said nine snow days are built into the 2019-20 calendar, making the last day of school June 19, 2020.

