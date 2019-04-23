SCARBOROUGH — A Massachusetts company has signed an agreement to design a sports complex in the village center that’s being developed near the racetrack at Scarborough Downs.

The Edge Sports Group, a company specializing in recreational properties, has signed an agreement with the developers of The Downs, a multimillion-dollar residential, commercial and light-industrial project that’s being built at the 500-acre harness-racing venue off Route 1 and the Maine Turnpike.

ESG is conducting a feasibility study to determine what amenities would be included at the complex, according to a written statement from The Downs developer Rocco Risbara. It could include pools, ice rinks, indoor and outdoor playing fields, spectator areas and other activity space.

“This is particularly exciting for us because we’ve long known that our community wants these types of athletic and recreational amenities,” Risbara said.

The complex would be located near the racetrack and grandstand, but it wouldn’t disrupt or displace harness racing at Scarborough Downs, and it could act as a catalyst to increase visitors to the track, Risbara said.

Town Manager Tom Hall said he’s pleased with the progress of The Downs project, especially the accelerated pace of the non-residential development.

“The involvement of the Edge Sports Group and the construction of a commercial recreation center could serve as a catalyst to anchor the downtown portion of the project,” Hall said in the statement. “We are eager to participate in the feasibility analysis and see if there is an opportunity for the project to meet the long-standing recreation needs of the community.”

Based in Bedford, Massachusetts, ESG has consulted on and developed athletic venues and sports leagues throughout New England. The company designs “sports ecosystems” that meet the recreational goals of surrounding communities.

“Greater Portland is a growing region and is currently under-served in this capacity,” said ESG President Brian DeVellis. “We see a bright future for this type of athletic complex in Scarborough. We look forward to this process and plan to design something specific to the recreational needs of the community and the region.”

It’s unclear from the statement whether ESG or The Downs developers would build, own and operate the proposed sports complex. It says ESG intends to complete its due diligence this summer, with design and permitting immediately following. The facility could open in early 2021.

Scarborough Downs was purchased last year by two sets of brothers – the Risbaras and the Michauds – longtime local residents, friends and business owners who paid $6.7 million for the sprawling property at the center of town. The racetrack had been struggling for years and on the market for nearly two decades.

The Downs was pitched as a mixed-use community that would balance residential, commercial and light-industrial development. It also would preserve 200 acres of open space and create 10 miles of recreational trails and sidewalks.

Residential development at The Downs is underway off Route 1, including 30 single-family homes, 48 condominiums and 48 apartments. Construction of a residential facility specializing in dementia care is expected to start construction later this year.

The Planning Board recently gave preliminary approval for a light-industrial Innovation District at The Downs, off Payne Road and Exit 42 of the Maine Turnpike. Site development is expected to start in July, following final state and local approvals.

This story will be updated.

