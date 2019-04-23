The first weekend in May is Pottery Weekend in Maine, which brings the statewide Maine Pottery Tour.

Clay studios all over Maine open their doors to the public on Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5. The Maine Pottery Tour offers demonstrations and giveaways, a chance to meet the artists, shop for handmade pottery, and get a glimpse into life as a potter in Maine. You can even try the wheel yourself at some locations or paint a plate of your own.

This year the Maine Pottery Tour has 37 participating studios, from Kittery to Swanville to Phillips.

These are the local destinations set in Central Maine:

• Fine Mess Pottery, 131 Cony St., Augusta;

• Red Door Pottery, 14 North Pearl St., Augusta;

• Hallowell Clay Works, 157 Water St., Hallowell;

• The Potters House, 82 Stevenstown Road, Litchfield;

• The Potter’s Shed, 605 Hallowell-Litchfield Road, West Gardiner;

• dharwood Pottery, 196D Main St., Winthrop;

• Rob Sieminski, Bog Pond Road, Phillips;

• Martha Grover & Josh Rysted, 630 West Bethel Road, Bethel; and

• Tim Fischer Pottery, 394 Ridge Road, Lisbon.

For more information and a complete list of open locations, visit www.mainepotterytour.org/.