BATH — The search continues for the body of 35-year-old David Dieterich of Wisconsin who slipped off an unstable dock into the Kennebec River late Thursday. Meanwhile, his family in Wisconsin is trying to come to terms with what happened.

Betsy Winterhack, one of Dieterich’s three sisters, had just texted him last week, inviting him to her 5-year-old son’s birthday party on May 17.

David Dieterich, 35, holds his nephew Henry. Dieterich was on a temporary work assignment in Bath and exploring the city when he stepped onto a slippery, unstable dock near the Kennebec Tavern last Thursday and fell into the Kennebec River. Photo courtesy of Betsy Winterhack

“My son shares the same birthday as him, and a lot of the same personality. Stubborn,” she said.

Dieterich had to say no, according to his sister, because he was heading to Maine with a pair of co-workers.

Dieterich was a millwright for Marshall Erecting, the Milwaukee-based company he’d worked with for several years, Winterhack said. He’d always been good with his hands and bought and rebuilt old cars, so the job was perfect. He was in Maine doing subcontracting work for Bath Iron Works, according to police. Bath Iron Works declined to say what kind of work Dieterich and his coworkers had been brought in to do.

Dieterich had only been in Maine a couple of days when the accident happened, according to his sister. He’d left his elderly cat, Catman, with their mother back home. Two deputies went to the mother’s Wisconsin home Friday morning to give her the news.

Her brother was about 6-foot-1, a lean guy in good shape. He had a dry sense of humor. While he was single and didn’t have children, he had a large, close-knit group of friends who are shaken by his loss, along with many co-workers. He’d bought a house in the last few years in Caledonia, Wisconsin. He was very independent, genuine, unpretentious and lived life the way he wanted, Winterhack said.

“I think everybody is feeling there’s this kind of open endedness,” Winterhack said. “I don’t think any of us think he’s going to turn up alive, but I still think there’s this lack of closure.”

Winterhack said she wants to come to Maine at some point, along with at least one sister, to see where the spot where Dieterich went missing.

“We want to see it; we want to see where it happened,” she said.

The search

According to Bath police, Dieterich still hadn’t been found as of Tuesday morning, five days after he slipped into the water. While the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Friday, Jeff Nichols, spokesman for the Maine Department of Marine Resources, said Marine Patrol searched by water and air Saturday and Sunday.

“Moving forward, the searches are going to be focused in the area that he went in the water and we’re going to be doing water and air patrols,” Nichols said.

Nichols said that there’s no timeline for when the search might be called off if Dieterich cant’ be located.

“At this point the plan is to continue to conduct searches in the area, and every day they’ll make a determination for the next day or two,” Nichols said.

Piecing it together

After talking to law enforcement and members of the Maine Marine Patrol searching for her brother, Winterhack said the family believes it has pieced together what happened last Thursday night. It wasn’t a result of a drunken night of bar hopping as portrayed in some media reports, she said. Police have reported Dieterich was out socializing with his colleagues at several bars and restaurants in downtown Bath. The three were staying at the Hampton Inn and decided to walk around downtown.

“Alcohol was consumed by all three men,” Bath Deputy Police Chief Robert Savary told The Times Record. “We do not believe the decedent or his colleagues were intoxicated, but alcohol was a factor.”

Winterhack said her brother was a fun-loving guy, “but not a big, alcoholic, drunken partier.”

Both his friends and law enforcement said they had a few drinks but they were big, strong, healthy guys who had eaten, “and this was over the course of several hours,” Winterhack said. “It sounds like nobody thought they were drunk. They were done for the night and were going back to the hotel, right across the road from the tavern. So they said, ‘Let’s go look at the river.’”

They went to the north parking lot of Kennebec Tavern. The area was roped off, according to police.

“My understanding is that there was one little rope,” Winterhack said; not a bunch of signs, a fence or something they’d have to climb over. “It was more along the lines of, ‘the pier is closed for the night.’ Not that ‘if you climb over this rope you could die.’”

She believes one of her brother’s friends stepped out onto a dock that had risen to the top of the seawall with the tide. He found it unstable and was telling her brother and the other friend not to step out.

“My brother had already stepped on it,” she said. “It was a floating pier and it was unsteady and he just slipped out into the river and they never saw him come back up.”

The water in the Kennebec is around 40 degrees this time of year.

The two friends did everything they could, she said, and wanted to jump in after him, but that could have resulted in more loss.

“I will say the law enforcement we’ve talked to has been amazing and the search efforts — it’s unbelievable to think about how much work was put into this and how many people risked their lives to help find my brother,” she said.

Back in Wisconsin, Dieterich’s family is waiting for closure.

The family gathered on Easter Sunday at one of his sibling’s homes.

“My sweet 18-year-old niece Katie cooked everyone brunch and we did more of what we’ve been doing — remembering Dave, trying to get over the shock, trying to work through the facts, trying to plan next steps,” Winterhack said. “Except we all keep having this feeling like someone forgot to fill him in on the time and place and that’s why he’s not there. Or like he’ll walk in the door any minute.”

