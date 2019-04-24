AUBURN — The Androscoggin County grand jury recently handed up the following indictments:

Jennifer Abel, 26, 1048 Allen Pond Road, Greene, five counts of theft by unauthorized taking on Oct. 16, Oct. 23 and 30 and Nov. 6 and 7, 2019.

Muktar Aden, 20, 282 Lisbon St., 404, Lewiston, two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs on Dec. 17.

Tammy Bass, 47, 8 Church St., Oakland, theft by unauthorized taking on Feb. 22.

Rebecca Bombaro, 39, 91 Minot Ave., Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Feb. 5.

Gary Bucklin, 33, 1134 Post Road, Bowdoinham, operating after revocation, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release on March 12.

Eric S. Campbell, 33, 56 Moose Hill Drive, Norway, leaving scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death and driving to endanger on Feb. 5.

James Kirk Carver, 36, 247 Main St., Lewiston, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release on Jan. 19.

Brian J. Coolidge, 51, 138 Pleasant St., Auburn, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and violation of condition of release on Feb. 18.

Andrea J. Cote, 37, 24 Oak St., Oakland, theft by unauthorized taking on Feb. 22.

Tina Marie Cressey, 35, 126 Holland St., Lewiston, operating after revocation on Feb. 8.

Jamil Dabson, 33, 41 Union St., Apt. #2, Lewiston, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, refusing to submit to arrest and violation of condition of release on Jan. 19.

Stephen G. Daigle, 66, 128 Pinewoods Road, Lewiston, reckless conduct with a firearm, discharging a firearm near a dwelling and waste of game on Nov. 22.

Bryan Danse, 38, 129 Pinewoods Road, Lisbon, aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, obstructing report of crime or injury and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on Feb. 23.

Howard Decarlis, 36, 50 Barberry Terrace, Rochester, New York, aggravated assault, robbery, assault, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and theft by unauthorized taking on Jan. 21.

Michael Demarest, 22, 91 Webster Road, Lisbon, reckless conduct with a firearm and hunting without a license on Nov. 3.

Johnny Santiago Garcia, 33, 77 Rideout Ave., 11-3, Lewiston, two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs on Jan. 15 and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Feb. 5.

Cornelius Howard, 29, 705 Fernando St., Manteo, North Carolina, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on March 1.

Richard Jewett, 29, 81 Oak St., Apt. 1, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Feb. 2.

Adam J. Judkins, 32, 207 Oak St., Apt. 1, Lewiston, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime or injury and violation of condition of release on Feb. 12.

Joshua Kyle, 31, transient, last known address 52 Hampshire St., Auburn, theft of lost, mislaid or mistakenly delivered property and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on Feb. 27.

Garner L. Lavalley Sr., 55, 14 Fillion St., Lisbon, assault, domestic violence assault and obstructing report of crime or injury on Feb. 1.

Breanna Lemieux, 27, 612 Sabattus St., Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on Dec. 14.

Mouamed Mouamed, 21, 135.5 Bartlett St., Lewiston, failure to appear on March 7.

Timothy Myers, 27, 6 Hardscrabble Road, Poland, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking on Sept. 4.

Christopher Purdy, 41, 69 Horton St., Lewiston, failure to appear on March 7.

Jay A. Rodrigue, 60, 541 Pond Road, Lewiston, forgery, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release on Dec. 1.

Catherine Rousseau, 57, 227 Sabattus St., Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on Jan. 12, 2018.

Jennifer Ann Shaker, 29, 315 Pine St., second floor, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on Feb. 12.

Scott E. Taylor, 30, 333 Park Ave., Auburn, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, domestic violence assault and violation of condition of release on Jan. 1.

Shawna Thibodeau, 33, 802 Church Hill Road, Apt. #7, Leeds, burglary and two counts of theft by unauthorized taking on Aug. 5.

Sarah Thomas, 31, 64 Oxford St., S3A, Lewiston, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, refusing to submit to arrest and hindering apprehension or prosecution on Jan. 20.

Lisa Vivenzio, 47, 87 Ithiel Gordon Road, Mount Vernon, criminal operating under the influence and operating beyond license condition or restriction on Dec. 24.

Stephen Joseph Warren, 39, 70 Blake St., Apt. 3A, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on July 9 and July 10.

Scott G. Young, 46, 109 Sanders Road, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking on Feb. 14.

Scott G. Young, 46, 109 Sanders Road, Livermore Falls, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking on Feb. 26.

Scott G. Young, 46, 109 Sanders Road, Livermore Falls,theft by unauthorized taking on Feb. 8, 9 and 10.

Samantha Zeininger, 36, 7 Chestnut St., Apt. 1, Auburn, negotiating a worthless instrument on Dec. 12.

Barry N. Zollarcoffer, 44, 93 Walnut St., #2, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and endangering the welfare of a child on Jan. 19.