AUBURN — Brian Belknap is the newest member of the Auburn School Committee.

Belknap won the Ward 4 seat during a special election Tuesday, running unopposed after former Ward 4 committee member Jenna Scrivner resigned. Belknap received all 18 votes cast.

Scrivner resigned from the School Committee in December because she moved out of Auburn. She won the election in 2017 as a write-in candidate.

City Clerk Sue Clements-Dallaire said the nomination papers became available on about Dec. 18, and had to be filed in the clerk’s office no later than Feb. 7 — 75 days before the election, as required in the city charter.

“We didn’t want to wait until the June election to fill the seat,” Clements-Dallaire said, “so we set the date of the election as soon as we could after allowing the 120 days for nomination papers.”

The city charter requires nominations for each candidate for elective office be by petition and they must be available at least 120 days prior to the election.

