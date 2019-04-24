Legion post to resume bingo games

KINGFIELD — American Legion Post 61, 62 School St., will resume bingo on Saturday, April 27. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games begin at 6:30.

Annual Birthday Supper announced

ANDOVER — The annual Birthday Supper for 2019 will be held on Saturday, April 27, with the first seating at 5 p.m. and the second at 6.

This has been an activity of the Congregational Church of Andover for over 65 years. Originally the festivity was held in the Town Hall and chaired by the Ladies Aide of the church. The supper is now held in the Christian Education Building connected to the Congregational Church on Elm Street.

There is a table for each month of the year complete with decorations and a birthday cake. The menu will include pork loin, baked potatoes, green beans and rolls and birthday cake. There is no set charge for the meal; donations will be accepted.

The church sanctuary will be open for those wish to wait for the second seating.

Rec cheering team to host ’80s dance

FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue Rec Cheering will host an ’80s dance and silent auction fundraiser from 7 p.m. to midnight Saaturday, April 27, at the Farmington Elks Lodge.

A social hour and auction preview will be held from 7 to 8 p.m., and DJ Haylstorm from HOT 104.7 will play a variety of ’80s hits from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Tickets are $10 each or $15 a couple and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will be available at Madore’s Market and Mosher’s Seafood. This is an adult-only event.

For more information, email [email protected] or check the Facebook event page, MBRC 80’s Dance & Silent Auction, at https://www.facebook.com/events/292127834787529/.

Sons of Italy to meet

RUMFORD — The Sons Of Italy monthly meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the lodge on Route 108. The meeting will be followed by a light lunch.

Heritage Society to elect officers

WEST PARIS — The Finnish American Heritage Society of Maine will hold its annual membership meeting and potluck at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the FinnAm Hall.

All members are encouraged to attend and bring a dish to share. Officers will be elected and this year’s planned events will be discussed.

Legion to hold dime bingo

DIXFIELD — The American Legion Post 100 has changednickel bingo to dime bingo from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday and Friday.

Food will be available 5 to 6 p.m.

Skeet shooting at fish and game

WATERFORD — Recreational skeet shooting is held at 1 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. Thursdays at the Waterford Fish & Game Association, Route 118.

The public is welcome and should bring a shotgun and ammo. The cost is $3 a round of 25 targets.

For more information, call 207-583-2268.

Legion Auxiliary monthly meeting

DIXFIELD — The American Legion Auxiliary will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month.

Senior fellowship group to meet Thursdays

LOVELL — The Gathering Place, a senior fellowship group, meets Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St.

Meetings are free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Folks attending the meetings should bring their own lunch. Coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month.

Chair yoga is offered on the third Thursday of the month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For more information, call the church office at 207-925-1321.

Rumford Senior Center Nickel Bingo

PERU — The Rumford Senior Center is open for sign-ups or other business from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Nickel Bingo is played at the center every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. All are welcome.

For more information call 207-562-7700.

AMVETS Post 777 to meet

PARIS — AMVETS Post 777, which serves the Oxford Hills, holds monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion, 12 Church St.

Meetings are open to all veterans.

For more information, call 207-595-7324.

Buttons4Babes Giving Circle meeting

JAY — The Buttons4Babes Giving Circle meets from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 170 Main St.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-860-8579.

SeniorsPlus office hours

FARMINGTON — The SeniorsPlus office will be open for scheduled appointments Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk-in hours are from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and will be held on the second Thursday of every month.

Staff will be on hand to answer any questions or concerns about services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities and their families. These services are free and open to the public.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 1-800-427-1241 or 207-795-4010 or visit www.seniorsplus.org.

Norway Legion to meet

NORWAY — Meetings at the Norway Legion will be held on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.

Coffee hour will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays with desserts. All are welcome.

