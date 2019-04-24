FARMINGTON — A new chef and name will be coming to the Big Sky Grill next month.

Narrow Gauge Cinema owner John Moore has leased the restaurant to Niko Regas, currently the executive chef at Emilitsa a Greek restaurant located in Portland, Maine’s downtown art district.

“He’s accomplished. He’s executive chef at one of the top five restaurants in Portland. He can cook,” Moore said. “He came and looked at The Granary building. It was big for his first restaurant. Niko is very accomplished. He’s commuting from Farmington to Portland.

“I’m excited to have that level of talent in Farmington.”

Regas said the restaurant will have a new name, White Fox Taverna. He is shooting for a mid–May opening, but it may be a bit later.

He and his wife Margo bought a house and moved to Farmington a year ago. His goal is to build up some capital while at the taverna to be able to build out or move into a bigger space by next fall.

White Fox Taverna will serve Mediterranean foods including Greek, French, Jewish and street foods. Pizza will be on the menu along with souvlaki.

“It will be upscale. I want to take advantage of the wood-burning ovens, offer a different take on pizza,” he said.

Regas also plans to offer tastings once or twice a month. The full course meals will require reservations.

At first, White Fox Taverna will be closed Sunday and Monday. A Sunday brunch may be offered later.

Tuesday through Thursday lunch will be served starting at 11 a.m. with dinner service until 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday will have the same lunch opening but dinner will extend until 10 p.m.

For more information, call Regas at 207-400-9114. There is a White Fox Taverna Instagram account and a Facebook page will be coming soon.

[email protected]

