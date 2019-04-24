If you are looking for a high protein lunch for your family that is also economical, this is the solution – an egg salad sandwich.

Eggs have earned the distinction as one of the perfect foods. Eggs were at one time considered to be off limits for a generation until a 25-year study yielded evidence that eggs are not the culprit of high cholesterol. Meats that are high in fat should be avoided at all cost, and one egg per day is now considered to be the source of protein necessary for preventing macular degeneration, and choline for aiding in brain development.

Here is a delicious egg sandwich recipe that has a tangy twist. Directions for cooking the perfect hardboiled egg are below. Bon Appetit.

To prepare the perfect hardcooked egg, fill a saucepan to half with water. Place the pan on the stove and let the water reach a rolling boil. Turn off the heat, place the eggs in the pan of boiling water, and cover. Set a timer for 15 minutes, drain the eggs and then be sure to submerge the pan of cooked eggs into cold water, very cold. They will peel easily if you are sure to get them from hot to cold quickly. Voila. Perfect hardcooked eggs.

Healthy Egg Sandwich

Ingredients:

6 cooked eggs

1/2 cup finely chopped celery

1 scallion, finely chopped

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon honey mustard

Paprika

Salt and pepper

Leaf lettuce

Bread (8 slices)

Prepare:

1. Chop cooked eggs, place in a large bowl and add all other ingredients except lettuce and bread. Mix carefully.

2. Prepare bread by toasting in a pan or toaster.

3. Place lettuce on 4 of the slices of bread. Top them off, lunch is served.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: