LEWISTON — Law enforcement agencies across the state, in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Healthy Androscoggin, will give people an opportunity to rid their homes homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs Saturday.

Drug Take-Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Collection sites in Androscoggin County are:

Auburn: Bedard Pharmacy, 359 Minot Ave.

Lewiston: Lewiston High School, 156 East Ave.

Lisbon: Lisbon Police Department, 300 Lisbon St.

Livermore Falls: Livermore Falls Police Department, 2 Main St.

Mechanic Falls: Mechanic Falls Police Department, 108 Lewiston St.

Poland: Poland Town Office complex, 1231 Maine St.

Sabattus: Sabattus Police Department, 190 Middle Road.

Turner: Turner Fire/Rescue Station, 19 General Turner Hill Road.

For a complete listing of all sites in Maine, visit www.dea.gov and click on the Drug Take-Back link.

Residents who are unable to make the event can drop off their unwanted medication at several drop sites that are available year round, which are also free and anonymous. The collection sites are at the Auburn, Lewiston, Lisbon, Livermore Falls, Mechanic Falls and Sabattus police departments, Turner Fire/Rescue, Poland Town Office and the Greene Village Pharmacy, 19B Patten Road, Greene.

The initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — pose potential safety and health hazards.

