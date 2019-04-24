JAY — The 8th annual Flowers for Food fundraiser will begin this Friday, said organizer Martina Eastman. The fundraiser uses local fresh-cut daffodils from several large private gardens to raise money for the Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard.

“People have been asking when we will have daffodils this year,” Eastman said. “It has been a very slow spring but I believe it is finally here.”

Volunteers will be at Otis Credit Union, 170 Main St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 26 with daffodils. Volunteers will return to the credit union on Friday, May 10 just in time for Mother’s Day.

Volunteers will have daffodils at Food City, 93 Main St., Livermore Falls on Fridays and Saturdays between those dates.

“The spring flowers are available by donation with 100% of the proceeds going to help purchase food for the hungry in our local area,” said Eastman.

The fundraiser honors the memory of Marcel Castonguay, a beloved community member, who died at the time of our early flower campaign, she added.

“He was an active volunteer in our community and schools, and we remember him fondly,” she said.

The Tri-town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard is located in the St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall on Church St.

“It is such a fun event,” Eastman said. “There are a large diversity of daffodils in different colors and varieties, not just yellow that everyone is used to. It is a really good fundraiser for the food cupboard.”

Last year, the fundraiser brought in $1,700.

If anyone wishes to help with the sales or has daffodils to donate, call Eastman at 897-3171.

[email protected]

