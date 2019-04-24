• Joel Coolong, 34, Strong, domestic violence assault, April 22, no bail set as of April 24, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Daniel J. Bordeau, 31, Peru, operating while license suspended or revoked, April 22, $150 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
• Brandi Marie Tipton, 36, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, April 22, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Detention Center.
• Adam Blair Carrick, 37, Brewer, warrant violation condition of release, April 22, no bail listed as of April 24, Franklin County Detention Center.
• Nathan David Cook, 20, Strong, motor vehicle speeding 30 mph over posted speed, April 23, $100 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Michelle Lee Wilcox, 33, Madrid Township, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal mischief, domestic violence terrorizing, obstructing report of crime/injury, April 23, no bail listed as of April 24, Maine State Police.
• James Vincent Harris, 36, Wilton, operating under the influence, April 23, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
