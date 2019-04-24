LIVERMORE FALLS — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center (MEOC) will host a free workshop, “Essentials of College Planning,” for adults 19 and over, on Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at Spruce Mountain Adult Education (RSU 73), 9 Cedar St., Livermore Falls.

The interactive workshop outlines the four steps in the college process: admissions, financial aid, career planning, and study skills. The workshop lasts approximately 1 to 2 hours. Pre-registration is required.

To register or for information, call 1-800-281-3703, or visit the website at http://meoc.maine.edu.

MEOC is funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Education. The program helps qualified adults make the transition towards a college education. Housed at the University of Maine, MEOC provides assistance to adults living in Maine and helps them go to whichever college or university they choose.

The free services MEOC provides includes GED/SAT preparation, college planning, referrals/advocacy, career advising, financial aid advising, college admissions process, and application fee waivers for qualified adults.

MEOC successfully placed 587 Maine adults in different colleges last year.

All workshops are subject to change. For information or to register, call: 1-800-281-3703.

