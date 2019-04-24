FARMINGTON — Two Maine artists, Laurie Sproul and Jean Ann Pollard, have teamed up to create an art show,“Earth: Love it or Lose It,” which is currently traveling the state and will be on display during the month of May at SugarWood Gallery, 248 Broadway in Farmington.

An Open House reception will be held Friday, May 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. The public is invited and refreshments will be provided. A special presentation led by Laurie Sproul will take place at 6 p.m.

Unlike other shows that point to the horrors of environmental pollution and climate change, however, Sproul’s elegant sculpting in a variety of Maine woods, and Pollard’s “Gaia Series” of acrylic paintings with bas relief, focus on the magical, irreplaceable beauty and supreme importance of our one-and-only home.

“Earth: Love it or Lose it” is an invitation to embrace an all-hands-on-deck challenge towards finding solutions to planetary threats. While looking at art, sipping wine and enjoying local live music, join Jean Ann Pollard, Laurie Sproul and student voices in this important global conversation.

SugarWood Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

