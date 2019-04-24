STATE — Maine 4-H Foundation Executive Director Susan Jennings is hoping enough people in the state cast their votes in the Raise Your Hand for 4-H Maine challenge to win the $20,000 prize.

“Anyone can vote. You don’t have to be involved with 4-H,” Jennings said. “Ohio has won it the past couple of years with about 17,700 votes. If we can get 18,000 people to vote, we’ll probably win.”

The voting period began April 1 and ends May 15. Current 4‑H members, volunteers, professionals or alumni that vote can get a free JOANN 4‑H Rewards Card to get 15% off all purchases at participating JOANN stores. Plus, the state you voted for will be entered to win a $1,000 gift card for supplies from JOANN.

Those wishing to support Maine 4-H should visit https://4-h.org/raise-your-hand/. Anyone United States resident 13 years or older may vote.

According to the Raise Your Hand website, only one in three kids say they have the skills to handle what life throws their way.

4‑H provides programs that meet youth and families where they live, serve community needs and build the critical life skills young people need to thrive.

Jenkins said this is the fourth year of the Raise Your Hand program.

“Two or three years ago we came in fourth. We didn’t push it last year. We’re trying again,” she said.

Jenkins said there are almost 30,000 kids in 4-H in Maine. The state recently added a fourth 4-H Camp and Learning Center at Greenland Point in Washington County which will open this June. Other centers include Bryant Pond, Tanglewood in Lincolnville and Blue Lake Cove in Tenants Harbor.

“The 4-H program is growing. The first ever 4-H Science and Education Center on the UMaine campus will bring more kids to the university to access the latest research in all environmental, STEM-based (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education subject areas.

“4-H opens the door for kids as young as Kindergarten,” she said.

For more information about 4-H contact the Androscoggin Extension office at 353-5550, Franklin County Extension at 778-4650 or Jennings at 615-7300.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: