POLAND — The $22.5 million Regional School Unit 16 budget for 2019-20 passed Wednesday night.

During a tri-town budget vote, it took about half an hour for moderator Colleen Quint to work through the 22 warrant articles, which were approved overwhelmingly by the 45 voters from Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland who attended the meeting.

The budget is nearly $202,000 — or .91% — more than current spending.

If approved next month, the budget would increase annual taxes on a $100,000 home in Mechanic Falls by $23.73, and decrease property taxes by $30.77 in Minot and $18.83 in Poland.

The final referendum votes are scheduled to be held at each of the three town offices May 14.

