JAY — According to Spruce Mountain softball coach Clint Brooks, the prerequisite for the Phoenix’ success will be fundamentals and leadership from veteran players.

Brooks, who is coaching for his eighth season, added he is also emphasizing “a premium on strong defense and identifying and utilizing the individual strengths of each player.”

The Phoenix made it to the playoffs with a 10-6 record last season, and they should be back in the postseason with two veteran pitchers and seven returning starters.

Returning veterans include senior outfielders Calley Baker and Paige Hutton, senior infielders JuJu Doiron, Brooke Buote and Hayley Turcotte.

“These girls bring a variety of skills to the game, both offensively and defensively,” Brooks said. “Returning juniors include three-year starters outfielder Grace Harmatys and second baseman/outfielder Emily Castonguay, as well as utility infielder Skye Chretien.

“Sophomores Hannah Turcotte and Abby Ortiz return as battery mates. Both garnered a great deal of valuable playing experience as Spruce Mountain qualified for a spot in the Class B South postseason. Hannah eclipsed the 100 Ks plateau as a freshman and fully expects to build on that success.”

Brooks will also be relying on depth to back up his veterans.

“Spruce Mountain’s pitching staff will be bolstered with the addition of senior Adele Foss,” Brooks explained. “Adele is another veteran presence with three years of high school playing experience that gives us several line-up options — which we have not had in several years.

“In addition to Adele, we expect several of last year’s junior varsity players to push for spots on the 2019 varsity team. This group includes juniors Ashley Campbell, Jenna Martin and Kayla Adams among others.

“To be successful we must effectively utilize the veteran leadership that several of these girls will bring to this year’s team. Although it sounds like a cliche, good pitching, strong defense and timely hitting is a proven formula for success in this game.”

Being back in the Mountain Valley Conference also sits well with Brooks and his Phoenix.

“We welcomed the return to the MVC last season and throughout that year learned where the strengths of that conference are,” Brooks said. “Oak Hill, Madison, Carrabec, Winthrop, Monmouth, Hall Dale and Lisbon are always formidable foes and I expect nothing different this year. Our goal is to be among the contenders for a MVC title and return to the class B playoffs in June.”

