Primary School:

Wednesday, April 24 – Cheese Pizza, Ham Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, steamed broccoli, peaches, milk.

Thursday, April 25 – Chicken Parmesan Pasta, breadstick, applesauce, milk.

Friday, April 26 – Chicken Burger, green beans, tropical fruit, milk.

Monday, April 29 – Chicken Alfredo Pasta, breadstick, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday, April 30 – Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap, hash brown, applesauce, milk.

An alternate sandwich choice is offered daily.

Elementary School:

Wednesday, April 24 – Cheese Pizza, Ham Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, steamed broccoli, peaches, milk.

Thursday, April 25 – Chicken Parmesan Pasta, Breadstick, Applesauce, Milk.

Friday, April 26 – Chicken Burger, Green Beans, Tropical Fruit, Milk.

Monday, April 29 – Chicken Alfredo Pasta, Breadstick, Mixed Fruit, Milk.

Tuesday, April 30 – Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap, Hash brown, Applesauce, Milk.

An alternate sandwich choice is offered daily.

Middle School:

Wednesday, April 24 – Buffalo Chicken Pizza, Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Thursday, April 25 – Chicken Parmesan Pasta, breadstick, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Friday, April 26 – Chicken Burger, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Monday, April 29 – Chicken Alfredo Pasta, breadstick, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Tuesday, April 30 – Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap, hash brown, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

An alternate sandwich and salad choice is offered daily.

Breakfast is free for all students. All menus are subject to change without notice. All meals are served with whole grains and variety of vegetables to meet USDA requirements.

