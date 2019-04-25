NORWAY — A mix of donations, new volunteers and weather are recharging the 2019 biathlon season at Roberts Farm Preserve.

The Western Foothills Land Trust had a strong finish to its 2018-2019 biathlon season after a disappointing start. The first scheduled biathlons – dry land events combining tail running and target shooting – set for October and November, were rained out. The December 30 biathlon was cancelled due to lack of snow cover. Snow conditions improved significantly for January, February and March events.

In a biathlon, skiers alternate Nordic skiing with target shooting. Athletes ski three 1K or 2K loops and shoot five times between each loop. Unlike Olympic biathlon, where skiers carry their own rifles, the Trust’s air rifles remain at set target stations staffed with volunteers and are used by multiple skiers. Penalty laps are skied for each missed target. Endurance and accuracy are rewarded.

The Trust started out with five air rifles and targets years ago. Over time, it was down to three functioning air rifles, with no source of replacement, which resulted in waiting lines and complex timing demands.

Donors and volunteers came together this year to support smoother and more robust biathlons.

Angelo Baroni, an avid biathlete and biathlon supporter, stepped up to help with the organization of the shooting range. Paul Brooks, of the Brook Foundation, donated $1000 to help offset the costs of 10 new air rifles. The Oxford Hills Rotary Club agreed to contribute $300 towards additional targets and standards, and WFLT director Richard Sousa and his son, Dimitri, volunteered to build frames for the new targets.

The generous donations meant that this year, competitors and volunteers enjoyed a smoother event with less waiting for open rifle stations. The season’s generous snows inspired more people to compete from all over Maine and beyond. At the March event, 75 competed.

The groomed trails and access to ski equipment and air rifles at Roberts Farm is rare and creates a unique opportunity for skiers curious about experiencing the sport. The Trust’s many activities at Roberts Farm benefit the health and well-being of the Oxford Hills community, and are attractions for visitors which benefits shops, eateries, and lodging facilities.

The 2019-2020 biathlon season will start in November. The Trust always needs more volunteers for biathlons to help set up the course, time the event, and staff the target range. Anyone interested should email Wendy Robichaud or Lee Dassler at [email protected]

