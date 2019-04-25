The Town of Bradley will hold a public hearing on the proposed town budget for fiscal year 2020 this Tuesday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 165B Main Road, Bradley.

The proposed budget is for just over $1 million, which would be $58,000 more than last year. Revenues, meanwhile, for the upcoming fiscal year are estimated at $506,000, which would be roughly $35,000 more than the current fiscal year. In toto, the amount to be raised via taxation would be $499,381, which is $23.859 more than this year.

The budget increase is tied via town charter to the federal cost of living adjustment; that would allow an increase of $13,314. That means the budget as proposed would be $10,544 over the cap. The town council can, by a four-fifths majority, send a budget that is over the cap to voters for approval.

The public is encouraged to attend and comment. Written comments will be accepted until 4 p.m. on the 30th and should be mailed to the Bradley Municipal Building PO Box 517 Bradley Me 04411 or e-mailed to [email protected]

