BUCKFIELD — After no one returned nomination papers for the open school board seat, Buckfield Selectboard Vice Chair Tina Brooks expressed concern about the lack of candidates, but noted becoming a write-in candidate for the position is still a possibility.

“There is no one who put their hat in the ring for the school board,” Brooks said at the April 16 selectboard meeting. “It’s past time, but someone could be a write-in candidate.”

Town Clerk Cindy Dunn confirmed via email there isn’t a candidate for the three-year seat on the RSU 10 School Board. Nomination papers were due by the end of business on April 12. Outgoing Director Michelle Casey did not seek re-election to her position.

Selectboard Chair Cheryl Coffman requested Town Manager Joe Roach post information about the write-in candidate process on the town’s website at www.townofbuckfield.com.

“It’s a very important position,” Brooks added.

Coffman seeks re-election to her position on the selectboard and election to the Board of Assessors. She was re-elected to the selectboard in June 2017 after Selectman Mike Iveson resigned from the selectboard, but retained his position on the Board of Assessors.

Former Selectboard Chair and Assessor Martha Catevenis is again running for both boards, which have a three-year term each. Political newcomer Matthew Whitney seeks election to the selectboard only as he returned papers for the selectboard and not the assessor position.

The election is held the Tuesday before annual town meeting in June each year.

< Previous

Next >