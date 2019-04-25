Canadian regulators on Thursday found that Facebook committed “serious” breaches of local laws over its mishandling of users’ personal information, announcing they would take the company to court to force it to change its privacy practices.

The new legal threat from Canada comes after authorities there and in British Columbia determined that Facebook had in place “superficial” protections for users’ data and failed to keep close watch over third-party apps that accessed that information.

Regulators began their investigation last year in response to Facebook’s entanglement with Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy that improperly accessed the personal information of 87 million of the social site’s users. They said the incident would not have happened in the first place if Facebook had heeded their earlier warnings — dating to 2009 — and improved its privacy practices.

Canadan authorities said Thursday they sought in response to “implement measures to ensure the company respects its accountability and other privacy obligations in the future.” Facebook, however, “refused to voluntarily submit to audits of its privacy policies and practices over the next five years,” according to regulators. As a result, Canada’s top data-protection watchdog said it would seek an order in court to force Facebook to comply.

“Facebook’s refusal to act responsibly is deeply troubling given the vast amount of sensitive personal information users have entrusted to this company,” Daniel Therrien, the privacy commissioner of Canada, said in a statement. “Their privacy framework was empty, and their vague terms were so elastic that they were not meaningful for privacy protection.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The findings from Canada and British Columbia illustrate Facebook’s widening regulatory woes around the world. On Wednesday, the social-media giant said it would set aside $3 billion in anticipation that it could have to pay as much as $5 billion to settle a privacy investigation in the United States. The fine, first reported by the Post, could accompany a series of additional penalties targeting both Facebook and its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg.

Earlier Thursday, Irish regulators said they had opened a new probe of Facebook — this time focused on reports that it mishandled passwords for hundreds of millions of users on Facebook and its photo-sharing app Instagram. The passwords had been stored in plain text, exposed to company employees, though Facebook has said there has been no evidence of abuse. The investigation is the eleventh such inquiry opened by Irish regulators, who have chief oversight of Facebook under tough new privacy rules implemented in Europe last year.

