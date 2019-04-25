Booking
Auburn
- Robert Hermanson, 25, of 29 High St., Buckfield, on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 4:26 p.m. Thursday, on Washington Street.
Androscoggin County
- Jamie West. 41, of 424 Main St., Poland, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic assault, 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, at that address.
- Jeremy Thompson, 30, of 25 Country Acres Road, Durham, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of disorderly conduct, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at that address.
- Richard Bard, 24, of 32 Littlefield Road, Lisbon, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of burglary and theft, 3:54 p.m. Thursday, at 697 Royalsborough Road, Durham.
- Lee Holbrook, 30, of 1422 Hallowell Road, Durham, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of aggravated assault and domestic assault, 6:04 p.m. Thursday, at that address.
Accidents
Lewiston
- An SUV driven by Tyler B. Wells, 28, of Litchfield was struck by a second, unidentified vehicle at 1:29 a.m. Saturday at Main and Elm streets. The second vehicle did not stop after the crash, according to a police report, and the driver has not been located. Damage to the 2009 Subaru, driven by Wells and owned by Ashley K. Lam of Lewiston was listed as functional.
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Matthew C. Barrett, 19, of Lewiston; Robert A. Michaud, 42, of North Monmouth; Dallas M. Bessette, 61, of Lewiston; Elizabeth A. Pelkey, 39, of Lewiston; and John R. Pooler, 47, of Auburn collided at 5:12 p.m. Monday on the Longley Bridge. According to a police report, Barrett’s pickup struck the back of Michaud’s car, leading to a chain-reaction crash. Minor injuries were reported. Damage to the 2001 Chevrolet, driven by Barrett and owned by Charles Barrett of New Gloucester, was listed as functional. Michaud’s 2001 Lexus was towed. Damage to Bessette’s 2019 Nissan and Pooler’s 2015 Dodge was listed as functional, while damage ot Pelkey’s 2009 Honda was listed as minor.
- A parked car owned by Timothy B. Lander, 62, of Auburn, was struck by a fire truck driven by Justin Carver, 35, of Turner, while Carver was attempting to park at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on Lake Auburn Avenue. Damage to the city of Auburn firetruck was listed as minor. Lander’s 2011 Nissan was towed.
