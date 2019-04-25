LEWISTON — From the author of the play, “Enchanted April,” comes a humorous and heartwarming love story for feisty women featuring a cast of Broadway veterans, directed by two-time Tony Award winner, Judith Ivey.

Retired schoolteacher Eleanor Bannister is a strong, stubborn single women of a certain age, living alone in a small Texas town. Up to now, her social life has consisted of visits from her nosey next-door neighbor Grace. But when love (in the form of a charming drifter) comes knocking at her door, can the sparks of a late-life romance be trusted, or is there no fool like an old one?

Romantic and humorous, “Fireflies” asks whether we are able to open ourselves up to new experiences as we get more set in our ways, letting go of ideas about ourselves that no longer serve our happiness.

Director Judith Ivey recently appeared in the World Premiere of “Fireflies,” alongside Oscar nominee Jane Alexander, and is excited to have the opportunity to now direct this play at The Public Theatre. Several years ago Ivey directed the box office hit, “The Ladies Foursome,” for The Public Theatre and is certain “Fireflies” will be an equal crowd-pleaser.

Leading a strong cast of professional actors is Caitlin O’Connell as Eleanor. O’Connell has appeared on Broadway in “The Crucible,” “The Heiress,” “Mother and Son,” “33 Variations” as well as in roles on “Law and Order” and “Homicide.” Playing her humorous, nosy neighbor, Grace, is Charlotte Booker. Booker appeared in the Broadway revival of “Born Yesterday” and has numerous TV appearances on “Law and Order,” “CSI” and various sitcom reruns.

Abel, the charming drifter, will be played by John Hutton. Hutton was a member of the acting company at The Denver Center Theatre for 23 seasons and has appeared in numerous New York and regional theaters. Playing the role of the Eugene, a former student of Eleanor, is Jonathan Fielding. Fielding has appeared on Broadway in various shows, including “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “Noises Off,” “Pygmalion” and “The Seagull.” He was last seen at The Public Theatre in “Rough Crossing” and “A Christmas Carol.”

The Public Theatre will continue its series of fun “audience extras” on opening night, Thursday, May 9, with a preshow beer tasting courtesy of Baxter Brewing, and a preshow wine tasting sponsored by Rooper’s. The 26th annual Silent Auction will also be in the lobby during the run of “Fireflies.”

“Fireflies” runs May 3 to 12 at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St. Show times are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with an added matinee at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11. For tickets or more information, call 207-782-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: